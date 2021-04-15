Brandon Barker likely to miss Oxford’s game against play-off rivals Gillingham

Oxford look set to be without Brandon Barker for the visit of Gillingham.

Barker suffered a hamstring injury in the eighth minute of the midweek win over Shrewsbury and the U’s are awaiting the results of a scan.

Mide Shodipo replaced Barker in midweek and could be in line to start if the on-loan Rangers winger is ruled out.

Rob Hall (ankle) is back training but Alex Gorrin (groin) remains absent along with John Mousinho (knee) and Marcus McGuane (thigh), who are not expected to play again this season.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans hopes a full week on the training ground can have a positive impact on their play-off push.

The Gills are six points off the top six but will go level with Oxford if they win.

They picked up no fresh injuries in last week’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury, so Evans must decide whether to shuffle his pack.

Callum Slattery is unlikely to be involved with ankle ligament damage.