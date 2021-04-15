No new issues for Leam Richardson ahead of Wigan’s clash with Crewe

Wigan boss Leam Richardson has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday’s League One fixture against Crewe.

Striker Callum Lang returned from a concussion lay-off to score the winner against promotion-chasing Sunderland in midweek, and in the process helped Latics climb out of the relegation zone.

Viv Solomon-Otabor continues to play through the pain barrier as medical staff monitor floating bone fragments in his knee, while fellow midfielder Chris Merrie is back in training.

Kyle Joseph, Tom Pearce, Gavin Massey and Scott Wootton continue to work their way back to fitness.

Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle is a doubt for the trip to the DW Stadium, although he is yet to be ruled out.

Wintle sat out Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Portsmouth after suffering a minor groin injury in the 6-0 home defeat by Oxford at the weekend, but will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness.

Alex boss David Artell made six changes in midweek with Rio Adebisi, Nathan Wood, Luke Offord, Tom Lowery – who had failed a fitness test on Saturday – Antony Evans and Chris Porter all getting a chance to stake their claims.

Midfielders Josh Lundstram and Oli Finney are making progress as they work their way back from injury.