Ben Heneghan available again after suspension for Wimbledon against Swindon

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson will welcome back Ben Heneghan for their Sky Bet League One relegation six-pointer with Swindon on Saturday.

The centre-back served a one-match suspension in midweek and may have to be content with a spot on the bench after Paul Kalambayi deputised impressively during the 3-0 win over Ipswich.

Shayon Harrison and Darnell Johnson (both ankle) have stepped up their recovery, but are not in contention yet.

Callum Reilly is out for the rest of the season following a fractured ankle while goalkeeper Sam Walker has missed a month with a knee issue and no timescale has been provided for his return.

Second from bottom Swindon saw their survival hopes hit on Tuesday by a 2-1 loss at Rochdale.

Manager John Sheridan was already without Ellis Iandolo, Zeki Fryers, Mathieu Baudry (all hamstring) and Dion Conroy (Achilles) and their woes have increased with defeat leaving them four points adrift of safety.

Akin Odimayo should return to provide a boost after a knee injury while Rob Hunt and Jordan Lyden are back training, but not expected to feature.

Jordon Garrick will hope to start at Plough Lane after he netted a consolation at Rochdale and Swindon know victory at Wimbledon would move them within two points of the hosts.