Hayden Mullins could make changes as Colchester look to recover from heavy loss

Colchester interim head coach Hayden Mullins knows he has some tough selection decisions ahead of the Sky Bet League Two relegation-battlers match against Walsall.

Midfielders Jevani Brown, Noah Chilvers, Ben Stevenson, defender Omar Sowunmi and forward Michael Folivi all came off the bench for the second half of the 5-2 defeat at Oldham, so are in contention to start.

Tom Lapslie is hoping to make his 150th league appearance for the U’s, the midfielder having been drafted back into the side against Oldham last Friday night.

Midfielder Kwame Poku is expected to be back in contention for the squad again having returned to the club following a first international appearance for Ghana.

Walsall will check on Hayden White ahead of the trip to Essex.

Defender White was forced off late on in the win over Forest Green with an unspecified problem, and missed the 1-0 victory over play-off chasers Tranmere on Tuesday night.

Jack Rose could start in goal again as Liam Roberts works his way back to full fitness, having again been on the bench in midweek.

Midfielder Stuart Sinclair continues his own recovery, along with defender Dan Scarr, who has been sidelined for a month by a calf problem.