Conor Wilkinson should be fit for Leyton Orient against Barrow

Leyton Orient should have Conor Wilkinson available for the visit of Barrow.

The striker came off in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Harrogate, where he scored, after complaining of feeling dizzy, but interim boss Jobi McAnuff expects him to recover.

Defender Jamie Turley could return to the starting line-up after McAnuff revealed he was rested in Yorkshire following a run of games.

Ousseynou Cisse’s ankle will be checked again, while Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou (both hamstring) and Adam Thompson, who fractured his ankle last month, are all out.

Barrow interim boss Rob Kelly could stick with the same squad as their survival fight gathers pace.

The Bluebirds moved nine points above the drop zone with an impressive 2-1 win over Exeter in midweek, so Kelly is expected to keep faith.

Dion Donohue could come back into the reckoning after a bout of illness, while Jamie Devitt remains doubtful with a knock.

Barrow have won six of their last 10 games and look good to secure a second successive season in the Football League.