Richard Smallwood could return for Hull against Fleetwood

Sky Bet League One leaders Hull will check on captain Richard Smallwood ahead of the visit of Fleetwood.

Midfielder Smallwood has not featured since early February because of a knee problem, but has been stepping up his recovery.

Centre-back Reece Burke is also closing in on a return to action following a calf issue.

Midfielder Jordan Flores and defenders Brandon Fleming and Max Clark are also coming back into contention as Grant McCann’s squad look to secure promotion.

Fleetwood head to the KCOM Stadium looking for a third straight league victory.

Cod Army boss Simon Grayson opted for a change of formation in last weekend’s win over bottom club Rochdale, with wingers Wes Burns and Barrie McKay alongside striker Kyle Vassell in a front three.

Defender Harrison Holgate missed the game with an unspecified fitness problem having gone off during the second half at AFC Wimbledon on Easter Monday.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan continues to recover from an Achilles injury, while on-loan Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew is still out with a similar issue.