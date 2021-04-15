Stephen Glass believes Scott Brown has shown ambition with his Aberdeen move

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes Scott Brown has shown his ambition by agreeing a move to Pittodrie.

After hoping to take Celtic to their fifth successive Scottish Cup final win this season, and add yet another medal to his bulging collection, the 35-year-old Hoops captain will join the Granite City club as a player and assistant boss.

The midfielder will help form a new-look management team that includes England forwards coach Allan Russell in the summer.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Livingston on Saturday, Glass, who played with Brown at Hibernian, told Sky Sports Scotland: “It shows the ambition of the club, it shows the trust that Scott has in me and Allan and the staff here.

“It shows the belief he has in what the long term looks like as well because he could very easily have stayed at Celtic.

“To me it shows ambition on his part, he is going to be a better coach I feel for having his hands on things and having a big say on what goes on and we are really excited to have him coming here.

“He is respectfully finishing his contract at Celtic, doing what he can to win a trophy so hopefully we can stop that happening.”

Glass looks forward to veteran midfielder Brown making an impact on and off the pitch.

He said: “Scott is going to be a player/assistant. He is right among the coaching, he is going to learning how to be a coach.

“He is already down the road of doing that, he has done it at Celtic but he will be hands on with us but also really hands on in the team, on the pitch on a Saturday which is where he has lived for the last, I don’t know, 15-20 years.

“He has been fantastic at it and he will continue it here at this club.

“Scott Brown’s experience is going to be invaluable to the group, help the young players, help the team and I think the community here will love Scott around as well, he is a great guy off the pitch as well.

“But I am excited about what he is going to bring on the pitch and what the supporters are going to see.”