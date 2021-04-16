James McClean among Stoke absentees ahead of Preston clash

Stoke have a considerable list of players out injured but no fresh fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s Championship home clash with Preston.

James McClean was the latest player to be sidelined, missing the 2-0 loss at Birmingham last weekend due to a heel problem.

Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen, Tashan Oakley-Booth, Alfie Doughty, Nathan Collins and Morgan Fox have also been out of action.

Michael O’Neill’s Potters, 12th in the table, are looking to bounce back after two successive defeats.

Sean Maguire and Greg Cunningham could return to action for Preston having both resumed training after injury.

Forward Maguire has missed the last two games while defender Cunningham has not featured since March 6.

Daniel Johnson is a doubt and Joe Rafferty, Patrick Bauer and Declan Rudd are definite absentees, along with Liam Lindsay, who must sit out due to the terms of his loan from Stoke.

Preston, working under interim boss Frankie McAvoy for the rest of the season, were thrashed 5-0 at home by Brentford last time out.