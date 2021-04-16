Bristol Rovers could welcome Alex Rodman back for Lincoln clash

Alex Rodman could return for Bristol Rovers in Saturday’s clash with Lincoln.

The winger had recovered from injury in time for last week’s match at Northampton but then came down with illness.

However, neither Alfie Kilgour nor Josh Grant are ready to return from injury.

Rovers remain three points from safety in League One after picking up four points from their last two matches.

Michael Appleton could keep the same starting XI that beat MK Dons 4-0 in midweek.

There are no new injury concerns within the camp, and Appleton will be keen to build momentum after Tuesday’s victory ended a run of six without a win.

Lincoln have fallen 10 points off the pace in the race for automatic promotion as a result, with the focus now on making sure they are in the play-offs.

Tom Hopper (hamstring), Jorge Grant (ankle) and Liam Bridcutt (calf) remain on the sidelines.