No new injuries for Morecambe ahead of Oldham visit

Derek Adams will have no new concerns when Morecambe welcome Oldham to the Mazuma Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

The Shrimps defeated Scunthorpe 4-1 in midweek and the Scot is likely to go with the same squad that sealed their biggest league win of the season.

Alex Kenyon is available again after a knee injury but unlikely to feature.

Long-term absentee Jordan Slew will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

Latics boss Keith Curle could be tempted to stick with the same team that has brought back-to-back wins and scored nine goals in the process.

With no new problems reported since the 5-2 win over Colchester on April 9, Athletic’s free-scoring XI could be ready to go again after a full week without a game.

Defender Sido Jombati and forwards Zak Dearnley, George Blackwood and Marcus Barnes are all close to making a successful return before the end of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is unlikely to play again until next season.