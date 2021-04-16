Emi Buendia available as Norwich look to seal promotion against Bournemouth

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich will have playmaker Emi Buendia available as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League when Bournemouth come to Carrow Road on Saturday night.

The Canaries could already be guaranteed a top-two finish ahead of kick-off should results earlier in the day go their way, and have been boosted by the news Buendia is fit following concern over a swollen right ankle which forced him off against Derby.

German midfielder Lukas Rupp, though, has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign following a setback in his recovery from a hamstring tendon problem.

Forward Adam Idah (hernia) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (knee) are back in training, while defender Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) is expected to be in contention for the final game of the season. Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) and centre-half Ben Gibson (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Bournemouth have a major doubt over forward Shane Long as they chase a sixth straight league win to stay on course for the play-offs.

The on-loan Southampton frontman missed the victory at Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a groin problem, and is rated as “touch and go” by Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Bournemouth have no other fresh injury concerns, with winger Junior Stanislas recovered from a recent illness and making a substitute appearance against Huddersfield.

Midfielder Lewis Cook remains a long-term absentee as he recovers from surgery on another serious knee injury.