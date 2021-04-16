Willy Boly back in contention for Wolves as Sheffield United stare at relegation

Wolves will have Willy Boly back in contention when they host Sheffield United.

The defender returns from a period of self-isolation after being diagnosed with Covid-19. However, midfielder Ruben Neves will continue his isolation period.

Joao Moutinho is still unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury. Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered at Fulham last week.

The Blades were dealt a double injury blow this week with the news that Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp will miss the rest of the season through injury.

McBurnie fractured a bone in his foot during the defeat to Arsenal while fellow striker and club captain Sharp has undergone surgery on a thigh problem sustained in training.

John Fleck is an injury concern ahead of the trip to Molineux, where the Blades’ inevitable relegation could be confirmed on Saturday night. The midfielder has not been able to train this week because of a stiff groin.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Boly, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.