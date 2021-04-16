Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sidelined for Fulham visit after contracting malaria

Arsenal will be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday.

The Gabon striker has missed the last two games after contracting malaria during the recent international break and will not be fit to return.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee) are sidelined and Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard is a doubt as he continues to suffer from a niggling ankle issue.

Fulham will be without Terence Kongolo for the remainder of the season after he sustained an injury against Wolves last Friday in his comeback match from a previous issue.

The 27-year-old, who has managed just two appearances for Scott Parker’s men this season, will have surgery on Saturday.

Tom Cairney will also be absent again, having yet feature this year. Although Cairney has returned to grass-based training, Parker was not able to give a return date for the midfielder. Ademola Lookman, however, could be available after a knock saw him miss the Wolves clash.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Mitrovic, Fabri, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Robinson, Cavaleiro, Anguissa, Maja.