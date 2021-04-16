James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury return for FA Cup semi-final

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury are available for Leicester’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

The trio were dropped for last weekend’s Premier League defeat at West Ham after breaching coronavirus restrictions and attending a party at Perez’s house.

James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out along with Wes Morgan (back), but Caglar Soyuncu (Covid-19) and Cengiz Under (hamstring) are back.

Southampton will be without on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who is cup-tied.

Striker Michael Obafemi has now returned to training following a muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but is short of match fitness.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Ings, Walcott, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Djenepo, Minamino, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, Ferry.