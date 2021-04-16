Henrik Dalsgaard and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined for Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Millwall.

However, Henrik Dalsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are set to remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Rico Henry is also absent with a hamstring problem with Josh Dasilva and Luka Racic expected to miss out with respective hip and back problems.

Frank will be hoping his side continue in the form which saw them thrash Preston 5-0, bringing an end to a run of four successive draws.

Millwall will be without Shaun Hutchinson for the remainder of the season.

The Millwall centre-back had played every minute of the 2020-21 campaign before he was forced off during his side’s 1-0 win over Rotherham on April 2, but he has since been ruled out of the Lions’ remaining matches.

Matt Smith also remains sidelined with a broken foot and will not feature for the rest of the season either.

Ryan Leonard has a chance of returning before the campaign’s conclusion but is not expected to feature against Brentford.