Josh Pask still missing for Coventry ahead of Barnsley visit

Josh Pask is once more set to miss out for Coventry when Barnsley visit in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

The defender suffered a head and neck injury in last Saturday’s loss to Bournemouth and was absent for the 1-0 win at Rotherham because of concussion protocols, which are set to sideline him again.

However, Coventry were given a boost as Dom Hyam and Kyle McFadzean played the full match against the Millers after illness and injury respectively, while fellow defender Michael Rose was an unused substitute following a knock.

Defender Fankaty Dabo and midfield pair Ben Sheaf and Jodi Jones are long-term absentees.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has no new injury concerns.

Carlton Morris could be in contention for a starting role after impressing from the bench again in last week’s win at Middlesbrough, although the striker’s groin niggle means the Tykes are unwilling to take any chances with him.

Midfielder Herbie Kane might be back in training next week, having been absent for nearly a month with a knee injury.

Defensive duo Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (knee) are back on the grass but still some way off returning to training with the first team.