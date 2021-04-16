Daniel Dubois set to make ring return after injury against Bogdan Dinu on June 5

Daniel Dubois is set to make his comeback to boxing just six months after suffering a horrendous eye injury when he takes on Bogdan Dinu on June 5 for the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title.

The Londoner suffered a broken orbital bone and nerve damage around his left eye last November as he was beaten for the first time in his professional career by Joe Joyce, who claimed the British, Commonwealth and European titles.

After allowing himself to be counted out when he took a knee in the 10th round, Dubois, 23, was accused by several current or former boxers of ‘quitting’, but he has a chance of getting back to winning ways this summer.

“I am excited to be back in the ring on June 5 after the frustration of being kept out of the gym and doing what I love to do for a number of months after my last fight,” Dubois said.

“This is my chance to remind people of what I am really about, which is winning fights in a devastating fashion. I don’t need to make any excuses for the Joe fight because everybody could see the issue with my vision, but Joe won fair and square and we move on.

“Time is on my side but I don’t intend to slow down my progress and I am more than happy to be returning to the ring in a big title fight that puts me right back in the picture.”

Dubois’ return comes against a Romanian fighter who has only lost twice in 22 fights and both to high-level opposition in Jarrell Miller in November 2018 and Kubrat Pulev five months later.

“I respect Dinu and accept that he could provide a tough test,” Dubois said of the 34-year-old Dinu. “But I can only see one outcome and that is me leaving the ring with another major championship belt for my collection.”

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren pointed out a win for his charge would put him in pole position for a world title shot.

“A win for Daniel in this interim title fight will see him become the mandatory challenger for the WBA world title and, if he can get past Dinu, he is back in contention and right in the mix with the top contenders,” Warren said.

“It is an opportunity for Daniel to post a ‘business as usual’ statement to the public and the rest of the heavyweight division following his setback against Joe.

“Dinu is a high quality and respected opponent who in no way can Daniel take lightly. It is exactly the sort of challenge he needs at this stage in his career.

“There will be significant pressure on Daniel coming back after a first defeat and the focus will be right on him to see how he reacts. He is returning in a big fight, everything will be on the line and the prize on offer is a shot at the world title.”