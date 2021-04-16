Troublesome ankles and a torn tendon – A look at Harry Kane’s previous injuries

Harry Kane limped off in injury time during Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday night with what looked to be another ankle injury.

The England captain had scored two goals but left the field shaking his head just nine days before the Carabao Cup final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his previous injuries.

September-November 2016

Kane exited the Sunderland match on a stretcher (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane first sustained an ankle injury in a 1-0 Premier League win over Sunderland in September 2016 – where he scored the winner. He fell awkwardly in the final few minutes and scans revealed ligament damage. He ended up sitting out 10 Tottenham games, also missing an international break and returned for a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on November 6. Spurs had a mixed time without him, winning the first four games of his absence, including a 2-0 success over Manchester City, but then things went south as they lost two and drew four of the next six – a run of games which saw them knocked out of the EFL Cup and suffer damaging results in their Champions League group campaign.

March-April 2017

There was more bad news for Kane in the 2017 FA Cup win over Millwall (John Walton/PA)

The England striker suffered a repeat problem in the early stages of the 6-0 FA Cup win at Millwall in March 2017. He tangled with Jake Cooper after getting a shot away and was unable to continue. Fears were that he would be out for a similar period to his absence earlier in the same season but he only missed three Spurs games, all of which resulted in wins. He returned as a substitute against Watford in early April.

March-April 2018

The striker also suffered in Dorset in 2018 (John Walton/PA)

Almost one year on from his last problem, Kane went down again and it was a worrying time for both Tottenham and England fans ahead of the World Cup. It looked serious as the striker had to limp off against Bournemouth after being caught trying to turn the ball into the net. However, it was a quickfire recovery from Kane, who only missed one Tottenham game, along with two England matches as he returned for the success at Chelsea. Spurs won their only game without him, in the FA Cup at Swansea.

January-February 2019

Kane made a goalscoring return at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Another ankle problem for the England captain. He went down at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Manchester United and did not return to action until they played at Burnley nearly six weeks later – returning with a goal. Spurs won five of their seven matches without their talisman, including a 3-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

April-June 2019

The Champions League final against Liverpool ended in frustration for a returning Kane and Tottenham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Kane suffered a lateral ligament injury to his left ankle in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Man City. He would miss nine matches and, although Tottenham would win only two of the six league games he missed, they still managed to progress past City and then Ajax without him to reach the Champions League final. He returned to start the showpiece event in Madrid on June 1 but could not stop Liverpool winning 2-0.

January-June 2020

Kane went off at Southampton on New Year’s Day 2020 (Mark Kerton/PA)

Kane had surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, sustained in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day. He was due to return in April but the first coronavirus lockdown meant he did not play again until June 19.

January-February 2021

Kane picked up injuries to both ankles during a defeat to Liverpool in January (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane picked up injuries to both ankles in the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the end of January. It as the right one that caused most bother, though, but it only kept him out for two matches.