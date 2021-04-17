Arbroath boost survival hopes with 4-0 thrashing of Ayr

Arbroath gave their Scottish Championship survival hopes a huge boost with a thumping 4-0 win over Ayr.

Goals from Ricky Little, Ben Williamson and Jack Hamilton had the home side 3-0 up inside half an hour and they never looked back as they leapfrogged their opponents and moved three points clear of the relegation play-offs.

Little opened the scoring with a header after 11 minutes and Williamson doubled the lead 13 minutes later as he fired home from inside the box.

Just three minutes later, Hamilton headed home from Nicky Low’s corner and Arbroath were in total control already.

Dale Hilson added a fourth in the 65th minute as he latched onto Colin Hamilton’s throw and thundered home.