Play-off chasing Halifax come from behind to beat King’s Lynn

Halifax recovered from a two-goal deficit to claim a 4-2 National League victory over King’s Lynn.

Michael Gash opened the scoring for the struggling visitors in the 13th minute before Sonny Carey found King’s Lynn’s second in the 25th minute.

Play-off chasing Halifax then managed to claim a goal back before half-time when Billy Chadwick scored, with Jake Hyde then producing an equaliser three minutes later.

Five minutes after the break Halifax grasped the lead for the first time when Luke Summerfield picked up a Hyde ball and fired it home to make it 3-2.

Jack Earing then sealed the 4-2 victory with a 57th-minute strike into an empty goal.