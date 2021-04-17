Bristol Rovers on brink of relegation after defeat to Lincoln

Lincoln pushed 10-man Bristol Rovers to the brink of relegation from Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Anthony Scully’s 16th-minute goal was enough for the Imps, who bolstered their play-off credentials with a vital victory after Ed Upson’s first-half red card.

Rovers went close inside a minute when Alfie Kilgour’s header hit the crossbar, but they were soon behind as Scully linked brilliantly with Brennan Johnson to unlock the defence. The winger finished the chance coolly from a narrow angle.

Joey Barton’s side were left with a mountain to climb when midfielder Upson got tangled in a melee with Johnson and Tayo Edun.

The Rovers man had Johnson pinned to the floor before Edun got involved. Referee Will Finnie gave Upson a straight red card nine minutes before the break, while the Lincoln duo received bookings.

Rovers huffed and puffed admirably in the second half, but the chances did not come.

Lincoln should have extended their lead but Morgan Rogers and Callum Morton spurned gilt-edged openings in stoppage time.