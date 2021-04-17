Dagenham and Redbridge fight back to beat Solihull Moors

Dagenham and Redbridge battled back from an early deficit to end Solihull Moors’ impressive recent revival with a 3-2 win at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Jordan Cranston put the visitors ahead but George Saunders, Angelo Balanta and Matt Robinson turned the game around for the Daggers as they climbed above their mid-table rivals.

Solihull started the game on the front foot as they looked to continue their fine run which had seen them pick up 13 points from a possible 15 after going nine games without a win.

Moors midfielder Kyle Storer fired over before Cranston gave the visitors an 11th-minute lead with a curling effort that went in off the post.

However, Dagenham, who beat Eastleigh last time out to end a run of three successive defeats, rallied to lead at half-time.

Saunders levelled with a far-post finish just before the half-hour and Balanta, the Vanarama National League player of the month for March, put them ahead with a 41st-minute penalty after the ball hit Storer’s arm.

The Daggers extended their lead four minutes after half-time when Robinson turned home Will Wright’s corner.

Solihull were reduced to 10 men after Tyrone Williams was sent off with 14 minutes to go and although they pulled a late goal back through Adam Rooney, it could not save them.