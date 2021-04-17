Sunday, April 18th 2021 Show Links
Grimsby boost survival hopes with win over Bolton

by Press Association
April 17 2021, 2.58pm
Ira Jackson Jr (left) scored what proved to be the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rock-bottom Grimsby handed themselves a lifeline in the League Two relegation fight with a 2-1 win over promotion contenders Bolton.

A frantic start to the game saw Jay Matete put Grimsby in front with a driven finish after 32 seconds, while teammate James Hanson promptly fired over.

Bolton replied with a succession of attacks, but George Thomason saw a golden chance go begging when James McKeown produced a stunning save.

Oladapo Afolayan curled an attempt over the crossbar, before Grimsby’s goal scorer Matete was denied a second by Matt Gilks.

A classic goalmouth scramble within a minute of the restart saw Hanson, Lenell John-Lewis and debutant Evan Khouri all denied, while Harry Clifton volleyed over moments later.

Hanson crashed against the crossbar as Grimsby eyed a second goal, but McKeown had to be on red alert at the other end to make two smart saves in quick-succession.

Ira Jackson Jr came off the bench to make it 2-0 five minutes from time, before Bolton substitute Shaun Miller struck an added-time consolation.

