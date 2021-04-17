Ryan Sweeney strikes as Mansfield move closer to safety with win at Stevenage

Ryan Sweeney’s scrappy first-half goal was enough to separate the sides as Mansfield took a major step towards safety with a 1-0 win away at Stevenage.

The visitors dominated the opening period and had the first clear chance of the game, with Jordan Bowery scuffing his effort into the grateful hands of Jamie Cumming in the Stevenage goal.

But they eventually took the lead midway through the first half, with Sweeney poking home from close range after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The visitors continued their pressure through Tyrese Sinclair’s fizzed effort from close range that went straight at Cumming.

The home side took hold of the momentum in the second half and had three great chances to draw level within 15 minutes of the restart, with Jack Aitchison blazing the ball over from 10 yards before Luke Norris and Elliott List fired efforts straight at Aidan Stone.

They continued to press for an equaliser throughout the half but a lack of quality in the final third let them down as Mansfield held on for an important three points.