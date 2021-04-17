Wrexham maintain play-off push by thrashing Woking

Wrexham kept up their Vanarama National League play-off push with a 4-0 victory at Woking.

The Dragons made the brighter start with Reece Hall-Johnson shooting just wide in the ninth minute and Shaun Pearson seeing an effort cleared off the line by Max Kretzschmar moments later.

Woking keeper Craig Ross also produced a stunning save to deny Jamie Reckord’s header after 17 minutes and Dior Angus missed the follow up.

The visitors got the goal their dominance deserved from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after Jordan Davies was tripped in the box by Ben Gerring. Luke Young did the honours from 12 yards.

Hall-Johnson doubled Wrexham’s lead six minutes after half-time when he converted Reckord’s ball from the left into the far corner.

Woking tried to force their way back into the game but Gold Omotayo added a third in stoppage time and there was still time for Davies to add more gloss to the scoreline with the last kick of the game.