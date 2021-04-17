Scott Fraser spot-on as play-off chasing Portsmouth suffer further setback

Portsmouth’s League One play-off hopes suffered another setback as they were beaten 1-0 at MK Dons.

Scott Fraser converted a penalty just before half-time to help the hosts move seven points off the top six with four games to play.

Danny Cowley’s side remain in the final play-off spot but are winless in three, with their misery compounded by Jack Whatmough’s late red card.

After a cagey opening, Matt O’Riley struck the crossbar then nodded a close-range header wide for the hosts.

Portsmouth fired a warning of their own as John Marquis’ overhead kick was clawed away by Andrew Fisher.

Ethan Laird forced a breakthrough when he was tripped by Charlie Daniels inside the box and Fraser converted the spot-kick.

Two goal-line blocks prevented Will Grigg from doubling the lead.

Fraser’s volley rattled the bar for the hosts before Tom Naylor headed on to the woodwork at the other end.

Chances dried up for both sides before Whatmough was dismissed for a reckless foul with nine minutes left and the Dons held on for a first win in four.