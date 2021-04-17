Yeovil beat Boreham Wood in first game since death of captain Lee Collins

Yeovil beat Boreham Wood 1-0 in their first game since the death of captain Lee Collins on March 31.

The club’s players and staff paid tribute to the 32-year-old alongside his family at Huish Park on Thursday, while fans left floral tributes outside the ground ahead of kick-off.

Boreham Wood captain Mark Ricketts also handed flowers to Yeovil’s skipper Carl Dickinson before the match got under way.

When it did, the hosts created the first chance of the match but Albi Skendi’s cross was cut out by a superb touch from Tom Champion to deny Reuben Reid a header on goal.

Tom Knowles burst through on goal but was denied by Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

Yeovil’s early pressure told after 28 minutes and it was Knowles who broke the deadlock, latching on to Skendi’s pass to fire past Ashmore.

Gus Mafuta’s strike was straight at Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith as the visitors tried to respond.

Yeovil pushed for a second in an even second half, Champion forced to clear his lines after Knowles’ flick-on.

Corey Whitely threatened an equaliser in the last 10 minutes with two set-pieces, first forcing Smith into a smart save and then curling just over.