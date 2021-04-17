Stockport extend unbeaten run with Maidenhead draw

Stockport extended their unbeaten streak in the National League to 10 matches after a 2-2 draw with Maidenhead.

County started well as Harry Cardwell and John Rooney shot wide.

But it was Maidenhead who took the lead against the run of play in the 26th minute when Manny Parry converted Dan Sparkes’ corner.

Cardwell levelled 12 minutes later, turning home Alex Reid’s cross.

County pushed for a winner, with Reid, Cardwell and Rooney off target, only for the visitors to go ahead again in the 73rd minute as Danilo Orsi-Dadomo struck.

However, County pegged them back when Paddy Madden converted from close range shortly after.