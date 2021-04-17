Carlisle play-off hopes dented as in-form Port Vale claim Brunton Park point

Carlisle’s play-off hopes suffered a blow after playing out a goalless draw against in-form Port Vale.

Vale were bidding to record a seventh successive league win for the first time since 1893 but both sides had to settle for a point after a stalemate at Brunton Park.

And it leaves Chris Beech’s Cumbrians two points off the coveted top seven.

It was a game devoid of any real chances as both attacks toiled.

Vale top scorer Devante Rodney squandered a first-half header before visiting captain Leon Legge nodded David Amoo’s cross wide after the break.

Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman was called into action on the hour to tip Theo Robinson’s shot past the post, and moments later Vale defender James Gibbons saw his half-volley well blocked in the most entertaining spell of the encounter.

Both sides huffed and puffed but failed to find a late winner.

Vale forward David Worrall produced a fine last-gasp clearance with Gime Toure bearing down on goal for the hosts late on.