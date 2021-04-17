Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admits Burton are nearly safe

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink admitted his side were on the brink of safety after Ryan Broom’s 93rd-minute equaliser secured a hard fought draw against Plymouth.

Albion found themselves having to come from behind after a fine lobbed finish from Argyle’s Ryan Hardie from the edge of the box on 69 minutes but Hasselbaink was pleased his side kept going right to the end to grab a thoroughly deserved share of the spoils.

“I think we deserved a lot more out of the game,” Hasselbaink said.

“I think we deserved the three points. We were excellent in the first half. We had trouble with their long balls behind us and we should have done better with that and that is how their goal came about.

“Overall I thought we were brilliant, particularly in the first half. Second half we didn’t create quite as much as we should but our mentality kept us in the game and we got the reward at the end.

“We showed personality when we went behind. We weren’t satisfied with a draw but I am extremely happy with the boys’ commitment and their desire. Sometimes the chips are going to be down but you have to keep on believing and sticking together.”

Victory would have left Hasselbaink’s side safe but for goal difference, but he was philosophical about their chances of completing the job.

“Mathematically we are not there yet but we are in a good position and we keep chipping away,” Hasselbaink added.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was frustrated to see his side seem set for a first ever victory at the Pirelli only to be denied with barely a minute of stoppage time remaining after Hardie’s sixth goal of the season.

“I thought it was nearly a perfect away performance up until the 93rd minute,” Lowe reflected.

“We went about our business the right way. The effort, desire and commitment was there. We played some good stuff at times.

“Two or three chances in the first half just weren’t meant to be. Ryan’s goal was fantastic, instinctive which is what he is all about and from there we thought, yes, go and see it out.

“But we knew that Burton have a never say die attitude in terms of where they have come from and where they are trying to get to and you have to keep going until the end.”