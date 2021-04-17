Newport boss Mike Flynn hits out at referee as Cambridge go top of table

Mike Flynn hit out at referee Thomas Bramall for failing to award his team a first-half penalty after Newport were beaten 1-0 by Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.

Declan Drysdale scored the only goal in the 79th minute at Rodney Parade as United strengthened their grip on automatic promotion by moving to the league’s summit.

But Newport manager Flynn was furious Bramall did not point to the spot after what he thought was handball by Cambridge midfielder Wes Hoolahan in the first half.

The incident took place right on the edge of the box after Aaron Lewis’ cross, but former Norwich and Ireland man Hoolahan’s hands were raised.

“It’s frustrating. We were the better team, but we made a bad mistake and there was a bad refereeing decision,” said Flynn. “With the one in the first half he may as well have put gloves on.

“It’s an awful decision. Not finishing the chances we create is the story of the second half of our season. We have good attacking players, but decision-making costs us. We are just coming up short at the moment.”

Newport dominated the first half but struggled to create clear-cut chances and they have dropped to seventh after just one win from their last seven games.

Flynn added: “It’s a tough one to take. The boys are working so hard and are really disappointed so hopefully we will get the rub of the green before the end of the season.

“We have given them the goal and it works in roundabouts because we got three points against Bolton when they were the better team.”

Josh Sheehan and Lewis had Newport shots from distance in the first half, but Flynn’s side failed to create clear opportunities. Joe Ironside had an early effort saved for Cambridge.

Ironside hit the post after the break before Drysdale came up trumps with the winner and his first career goal from Hoolahan’s free-kick at the back post.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner felt the first-half incident with Hoolahan had been outside the box after his team’s 11th away win of the season.

“This was our 22nd win and that shows we’ve done well. That’s not being arrogant,” he said. “We know we have gone top and are in control. It’s in our hands now.”

Bonner added: “We knew how hard it was going to be coming here so I’m delighted to get the result.

“We had to dig in and defend and we got the all-important goal. It’s a massive, massive win and we gave as good as we got by sticking to their physicality.

“The game was very complex, well balanced, and interesting tactically. We didn’t expect Newport to play as they did. Our work ethic was outstanding and we limited them to shots from distance.”