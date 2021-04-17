Darrell Clarke disappointed as Port Vale miss equalling century-old club record

Darrell Clarke was disappointed to see Port Vale fall short in their bid to equal a 128-year-old club record, but admits they will probably be happier with the goalless draw at Carlisle than their play-off chasing opponents.

The Valiants came into the match in red-hot form and were bidding to secure a seventh successive win for the first time since 1893.

But it was not to be as both sides settled for a point from their dour draw at Brunton Park.

“It’s a battling point,” admitted Clarke. “We are obviously disappointed not to win the game.

“I would have liked to have got the 1893 record. We built that up before the game, but Carlisle are no mugs.

“They are on a good run of form themselves, so we knew it was going to be a test.

“I am sure we will be more pleased with a point than they are.”

Clarke now wants to use his time wisely between now and the end of the season to assess his squad.

He added: “I want to have a look at things, certainly now the winning run has gone.

“I want to have a look at one or two more players. There are only four games left, so I can make my mind up on certain decisions.

“One or two more players will get certain minutes in the next four games.”

Carlisle missed the chance to close the gap on the coveted play-off places. They are now two points off the top seven pace after this draw.

However, boss Chris Beech said: “We are still in with a fighting chance.

“I’m quite happy we didn’t give them a hundred year or so record.

“But we were fighting for ourselves and trying to get three points. We didn’t quite get there. They answered a lot of the questions we asked.

“We didn’t quite get the free-flowing chances we make in games.

“We didn’t quite have that flair, but we more than contained theirs. They have more than enough players with that.

“I’m pleased we kept a clean sheet, but disappointed we couldn’t get three points.

“It was a tough League Two game. We fought as hard as they did, if not harder.

“But we just sometimes made some bad decision, shooting from 25 yards instead of playing someone in for a one-on-one.

“The clean sheet is great, if it was the start of the season I’d be pleased, but we’re trying our best to win.”