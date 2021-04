Sport paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday as his funeral was held at Windsor Castle.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how football, rugby and snooker honoured Prince Philip’s memory.

Newcastle and West Ham players observed a minute’s silence for the Duke before the early Premier League kick-off (Stu Forster/PA)

Stoke players stood before their Championship clash with Preston (Tim Goode/PA)

Local rivals Luton and Watford stood together in memory (Tess Derry/PA)

A flag was flying at half-mast before the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and QPR in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh (Richard Sellers/PA)

In Wales, Swansea and Wycombe players stood for a minute’s silence (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Brentford and Millwall players also stood in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh (John Walton/PA)

Charlton and Ipswich players lined up for a minute’s silence (Steve Paston/PA)

The players also stood before Hull v Fleetwood (Mike Egerton/PA)

In League Two, Newport and Cambridge observed a minute of silence (Nigel French/PA)

In rugby’s Gallagher Premiership, Sale and Gloucester players paid tribute (Martin Rickett/PA)

Exeter and Wasps players stood silently for a minute prior to kick-off at Sandy Park (David Davies/PA)

Mark Joyce wore a black armband during the World Snooker Championship (George Wood/PA)

Snooker presenter Rob Walker, Stephen Maguire, Jamie Jones and spectators observed a minute’s silence at the Crucible (George Wood/PA)