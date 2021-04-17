Smalling welcomes support and Hamilton takes pole – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 17.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin reacted to Newcastle’s late win!

Jesse Lingard took West Ham’s defeat on the chin.

Great character from the boys, unlucky not to come away from anything, we rest, recover and go again 💪🏾 #COYI #JLingz pic.twitter.com/yA7EzUrClC — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 17, 2021

Chris Smalling has posted a message of thanks to those who offered support to his family following an armed robbery at their home in Italy on Friday morning.

I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed! ❤️ Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others. — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 17, 2021

Cricket

Brett Lee helped out Graeme Swann.

Shane Warne congratulated Matt Parkinson on his ripper against Northamptonshire.

Wow ! Was that his first ball of the summer too ? Hahahaha. Love it, congrats mate and well bowled. Spin to win @SkyCricket @MichaelVaughan !!!! https://t.co/N2uIox4RrU — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 17, 2021

Tom Curran has more strings to his bow.

Sam Billings had a distraction at the crease.

KP had a Covid test before hitting the driving range.

Snooker

Fans returned to watch live sport!

𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙨, 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠. pic.twitter.com/ECc6mT1A67 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 17, 2021

And Barry Hearn was delighted about it.

Here we go ! Blood sweat and tears but after all the problems and setbacks we are on the brink of a return to normality thanks to the unbelievable efforts of the @WeAreWST team. My thanks to everyone involved. Now sit back and enjoy the greatest snooker show on earth. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) April 17, 2021

Neil Robertson will never forget his shoes again!

Formula One

Respect for the Duke.

Paying our respects to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rcZ2TOV1Bs — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 17, 2021

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ready for the qualifying fight in Imola.

F U L L S E N D S A T U R D A Y 🚀 #UnleashTheLion #KeepPushing 🇮🇹 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/nGe4E4hKhu — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 17, 2021

Later, Lewis Hamilton celebrated winning that battle.

And congratulated Sergio Perez on claiming P2 on the grid.

🤜🤛 Welcome to the front row @SChecoPerez! pic.twitter.com/ZvybBZxj3B — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 17, 2021

Romain Grosjean celebrated his 35th birthday.

Wishing our old friend @RGrosjean a happy birthday! And the very best of luck as he races his first IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park tomorrow ✌️#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/sbl520agGg — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 17, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta was enjoying her morning.

Sunshine breakfasting with this one 🌳 pic.twitter.com/Su49MUNDow — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) April 17, 2021

Golf

Danny Willett was happy with his form after making the cut at Hilton Head.

Former Ryder Cup star Oliver Wilson was preparing to return to action.

MMA

Conor McGregor knows himself.

I know what makes me feel good, and I know what makes me feel bad. So I do what makes me feel good, and I avoid what makes me feel bad. Happiness 101. #KnowYourself — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2021

Rugby League

What a finish!