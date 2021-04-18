Manchester United ease into fifth round of Women’s FA Cup

Manchester United reached the fifth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup with a resounding 6-0 win at Burnley.

Millie Turner opened the scoring and Kirsty Hanson scored twice as United booked a home tie with Leicester in the last 16.

Ella Toone, Lucy Staniforth and Amy Turner were also on the scoresheet for Casey Stoney’s side.

Hannah Cain’s 70th-minute strike settled the all-Championship affair between Leicester and Liverpool at Farley Way Stadium.

Last season’s finalists Everton survived a scare as Nicoline Sorensen’s stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 win over Championship side Durham.

Molly Sharpe put Durham ahead within seconds of the restart but Poppy Pattinson tapped home at the back post just after the hour mark before Denmark international Sorensen swept home the winner.

Jessica Naz scored an extra time winner as Tottenham beat Super League rivals Reading 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Fara Williams fired Reading into a 12th-minute lead, but Alanna Kennedy levelled with a brilliant free-kick and Rachel Williams put Spurs ahead just after half-time.

Rachel Rowe replied instantly for the Royals but Naz slotted home three minutes into the extended period to send Spurs through to the last 16.

Birmingham brushed past Coventry United 5-1 as Claudia Walker scored twice on her 50th appearance for the Blues.

Sarah Mayling also scored twice and Emily Murphy was on target, with Coventry substitute Georgia Stephens netting a consolation.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱️ WHAT A WIN! @jessica_naz's extra time strike seals our spot in the fifth round of the @VitalityWFACup. #WomensFACup ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/DscjzmcKlq — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 18, 2021

West Ham crushed National League Chichester & Selsey 11-0 with Australia international Emily Van Egmond scoring four first-half goals.

Kenza Dali, Gilly Flaherty, Katerina Svitkova, Nor Mustafa, Cecilie Redisch, Kate Longhurst and Anouk Denton were also on target as the 2019 finalists set up a fifth-round tie against Manchester City.

Arsenal also hit double figures in a 10-0 thrashing of Gillingham as Jill Roord struck a first half hat-trick.

Beth Mead (2), Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema – making her 100th appearance for the club – Anna Patten and substitutes Danielle Van De Donk and Jordan Nobbs were among the scorers too.

Brighton beat Super League rivals Bristol City 1-0 with Holland international Inessa Kaagman’s 64th-minute penalty proving the difference.

Crystal Palace beat London Bees 3-0 at home, Huddersfield edged out Derby 3-2 and Southampton won 2-1 away at Lewes.

Charlton also progressed, beating Oxford 2-1 thanks to Iyrwah Gooden’s extra-time winner.

Sheffield United romped to a 9-0 win at Middlesbrough with Rhema Lord-Mears and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk both scoring hat-tricks.

Blackburn were 5-2 winners at Wolves as Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Elise Hughes found the target before Georgia Walters’ double eased Rovers nerves.