‘Time to stand up and be counted’ – Ross County boss John Hughes targeting wins

John Hughes admits Ross County are at the stage of the season where nothing but victories matter.

The Staggies have failed to win any of their last four games and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Highland rivals Inverness.

With four post-split Premiership fixtures remaining, the Dingwall side are in 10th place, three points ahead of bottom club Hamilton and one point ahead of Kilmarnock.

Ahead of the visit of St Mirren on Wednesday night, County boss Hughes crystallised the end of season targets.

He said: “The effort and commitment has been there for all to see since I came in.

“It is just a matter of both boxes, keeping a clean sheet and hoping we can go and score a few goals.

“It is not going to be easy, it is going to be difficult. We are up against a St Mirren team that we have not beat this season.

“They will be disappointed that they didn’t get in the top six but I am quite sure they want that seventh spot, they are in the Scottish Cup so they have all to play for.

“Jim Goodwin has assembled a good squad so we are going to have to be at our best, that’s for sure.

“But for us to stay in the league, we are going to have to get wins.

“There is no point in shying away from it.

“It is time to stand up and be counted. We have to go and get a victory and pick up the three points.

“So it is all to play for and I am looking forward to it.”

Hughes insists courage will be one factor in staying away from relegation trouble.

He said: “It is fine margins in football terms, either a real bit of quality or a mistake that costs you.

“The consistency of performance has been a little bit frustrating but in terms of effort and commitment and wanting to improve individually and collectively, it is there and it just a case of bringing it together on match day, do your talking on the pitch.

“It is the time to show courage and embrace it.”