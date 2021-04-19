Kevin de Bruyne out of Villa trip as Man City wait to learn extent of leg injury

Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City’s clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday as the Premier League leaders wait to discover the full extent of his foot and ankle injury.

The Belgium playmaker was substituted in the second half of his side’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

On Monday, City said they will continue to assess De Bruyne, but did not put a timeline on his recovery.

In a short statement, the club said: “Manchester City can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne suffered injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

“The extent of the problem is not yet known. Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa. We will bring you further updates on his condition in due course.”

Despite losing to Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s side are still fighting on three fronts.

They hold an eight-point lead over Manchester United in the league and face Tottenham in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain next week.

De Bruyne, 29, has scored eight times in his 32 appearances for City this season.