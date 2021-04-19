Stevenage teenager Jack Smith pushing for starting spot

Midfielder Jack Smith is pushing for a place in Stevenage’s starting XI for Tuesday’s visit of Cheltenham after impressing as a substitute at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, who has struggled with a hamstring issue in recent months, played the full second half against Mansfield on Saturday in his first appearance since late March.

Stevenage remain without injured trio Charlie Carter, Ross Marshall and Danny Newton.

Alex Revell’s side are looking to return to winning ways after following up three straight victories with a draw and two defeats.

Cheltenham are also bidding to bounce back after they slipped off the top of the League Two table over the weekend.

Friday’s defeat to Crawley, coupled with a win for Cambridge saw the U’s take over at the summit.

Defender Will Boyle will miss the rest of the current campaign with a knee injury.

Midfielder Chris Clements (hamstring) will also play no further part this season.