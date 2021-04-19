Andre Ayew set to miss Swansea’s clash with QPR

Swansea are set to be without top-scorer Andre Ayew against QPR.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury just eight minutes into Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Wycombe.

Striker Liam Cullen could start in Ayew’s absence after making a stunning return to action against the Chairboys.

The Wales Under-21 international was included in the Swans’ squad for the first time since January following an ankle ligament injury and scored the equaliser just six minutes after coming off the bench.

Joe Lumley is set to start in goal for QPR due to Seny Dieng’s one-match suspension.

Dieng, nursing a broken nose, was sent off in the 58th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Middlesbrough after rushing out of his box and bringing down Duncan Watmore.

Striker Charlie Austin is available after serving a three-match ban.

Defender Jordy De Wijs missed the win at Boro with a nose injury sustained against Rotherham and could return.