Haydon Roberts missing as Rochdale take on Blackpool

Rochdale will be without Haydon Roberts for their SkyBet League One clash against Blackpool.

The defender, on loan from Brighton, has played 26 times for Rochdale this season, but he will be absent for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Stephen Humphrys (hamstring), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) are closing in on returns, but Tuesday’s match is likely to arrive too soon for the trio.

First-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu could again be on the bench.

Daniel Gretarsson will miss Blackpool’s trip to Rochdale with a dislocated shoulder.

The defender sustained the injury in the second half of his side’s 1-0 win against Sunderland at the weekend.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for Blackpool boss Neil Critchley ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Gary Madine (groin) continues to work his way back from injury along with Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Kevin Stewart (ankle), while Matty Virtue (knee) and CJ Hamilton (metatarsal) will not play again this season.