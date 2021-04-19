Accrington boss John Coleman may give youngsters a chance against Doncaster

Accrington boss John Coleman is considering giving his younger players a chance for Tuesday’s clash with Doncaster.

Stanley have lost six of their last 10 games to slip away from the play-off picture, and Coleman was critical of the performance in Saturday’s loss to Rochdale.

Joe Pritchard could again miss out with a leg injury.

The midfielder made his return from more than a month out in the defeat by AFC Wimbledon earlier this month but has missed the last two matches.

Interim Doncaster boss Andy Butler must decide whether to keep himself in the side after pulling on the boots for Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury.

Rovers are again set to be without Omar Bogle and Brad Halliday.

Both missed the Shrewsbury clash, Bogle with a tight calf and Halliday with a continuation of a back problem that has kept him out for four matches.

Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules returned from a hamstring injury that had kept him out since January as a substitute and is pushing for a start.