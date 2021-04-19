Conor Grant in contention for Plymouth return

Plymouth could welcome back Conor Grant for the visit of Charlton.

The midfielder is closing in on a return after two weeks out with a groin injury.

Defender Sam Woods is also close to making a full recovery following a hamstring strain.

George Cooper remains the only long-term absentee.

Charlton duo Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke are due to return to training.

Washington has been missing since the 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon last month due to a hamstring problem, while fellow forward Aneke has not featured since the Good Friday victory over Doncaster with a groin injury.

The pair may not be available to face Argyle but should be involved soon.

Ian Maatsen missed out at the weekend with a hip injury and will be assessed.