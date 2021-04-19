Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Hull midfielder George Honeyman should return against former club Sunderland

by Press Association
April 19 2021, 3.25pm
George Honeyman should return for Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
George Honeyman should return for Hull against his former club Sunderland.

The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Fleetwood after picking up a knock in training.

Captain Richie Smallwood and defender Reece Burke could also be available after spells on the sidelines.

Thomas Mayer is out for the season with a broken metatarsal.

Conor McLaughlin is missing for Sunderland after undergoing a second hernia operation.

Dion Sanderson has been struggling with a back injury and looks set to sit out again.

Tom Flanagan remains sidelined with a broken bone in his foot.

Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli had already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

