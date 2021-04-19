Jonny Smith set to miss Burton’s clash with Lincoln

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is set to be without Jonny Smith for the Sky Bet League One clash against Lincoln.

Winger Smith, who has missed the last three matches, is struggling with a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for Hasselbaink to contend with.

Burton head into Tuesday’s fixture unbeaten in their last five matches.

Lincoln could be missing full-backs Regan Poole and Cohen Bramall for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Poole is battling rib and back injuries after he collided with a post in Lincoln’s win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, while Bramall has an ankle problem.

Jorge Grant could return from injury having been sidelined since February.

But Adam Jackson, Joe Walsh, Tom Hopper and Liam Bridcutt are all expected to be absent.