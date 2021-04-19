Barrow to check on Josh Kay’s fitness ahead of Port Vale clash

Barrow will check on the fitness of Josh Kay ahead of their home game against Port Vale.

Kay has missed the last two matches with a calf niggle but it is hoped he can return on Tuesday night.

Fellow midfielder Jamie Devitt is inching closer to a return after a groin complaint which has kept him sidelined for the last three games and has an outside chance of being in the squad.

Dion Donohue is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds.

Cristian Montano is an injury doubt for Vale.

The midfielder was forced off with a knock at half-time during Saturday’s goalless draw at Carlisle.

Jake Taylor and Kurtis Guthrie missed the stalemate at Brunton Park and will also be assessed.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke said after the game at the weekend that he will use the final four matches of the campaign to experiment as he makes plans for next season.