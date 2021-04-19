Callum Harriott could miss Colchester’s clash with Southend

Callum Harriott could miss Colchester’s League Two derby clash with Southend on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old winger hobbled out of Colchester’s 2-1 win over Walsall on Saturday with an ankle and Achilles problem.

Shamal George could continue in goal for temporary boss Dean Mullins’ side.

Dean Gerken was only fit enough to take a seat on the bench against Walsall and might not be ready to start against Southend.

Jason Demetriou should continue in midfield for Southend, after impressing boss Phil Brown in the goalless draw with Exeter.

The Shrimpers were indebted to goalkeeper Mark Oxley for the clean sheet against the Grecians, with boss Brown hoping for another important display from his stopper against their local rivals.

Alan McCormack will be pushing for a start having come off the bench in the Exeter draw.

Southend will be itching to end a run of four matches without a win, with both sides still vying to climb clear of the increasingly bleak relegation picture.