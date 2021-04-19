Jobi McAnuff has no new injury concerns as Leyton Orient host Cambridge

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff has no new injury problems as he prepares his side for their League Two encounter with league leaders Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Ousseynou Cisse returned after an ankle injury to make a late 12-minute cameo as the O’s defeated Barrow at the weekend.

Conor Wilkinson recovered from a spell of dizziness and was also able to take part on Saturday, with defender Jamie Turley back in action too after being rested during the prior fixture at Harrogate.

Adam Thompson is still sidelined as he recovers from a fractured ankle, with Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou both out of action due to hamstring injuries.

Mark Bonner’s Cambridge are not contending with any fresh injury issues either as they bid to secure automatic promotion to League One.

Aji Alese took a spot on the bench at Newport at the weekend following a two-game absence and could be a part of the starting line-up this time.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is out of action will not return before the end of the season after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

Striker Harvey Knibbs is a long-term absentee after suffering a further setback whilst recovering from a knee injury and is also unlikely to play again this season.