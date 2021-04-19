Callum Cooke back for Bradford

Bradford will be boosted by the return of Callum Cooke when they host Tranmere.

The midfielder has been a big loss for the Bantams while he has been out with a hip injury, with City winning just 11 points from the 10 games he has been absent.

However, the 24-year-old is fit again and ready to play some part on Tuesday night.

Niall Canavan missed the defeat at Harrogate with a tight hamstring and the defender will be assessed.

Promotion-chasing Rovers will have Jay Spearing available again.

The experienced midfielder was suspended for Saturday’s goalless draw with Salford.

Tranmere manager Keith Hill has no new injury concerns following that game, as his side look to consolidate their position in the play-off places.

Hill must decide whether Spearing goes straight back into the starting line-up at Valley Parade.