Rory Holden a major doubt for Walsall

Walsall seem certain to be without Rory Holden for the visit of Salford on Tuesday.

The midfielder recently returned to action following a long injury lay-off but the Northern Irishman missed the weekend defeat at Cheltenham due to lingering discomfort, and is a doubt to return against Salford.

Jack Rose could start in goal again as Liam Roberts works his way back to full fitness, having again been on the bench in midweek.

Midfielder Stuart Sinclair continues his own recovery, along with defender Dan Scarr, who has been sidelined for a month by a calf problem.

Salford have no new injury concerns.

Neither Bruno Andrade nor James Wilson have featured this month because of knocks so it is unlikely they will return at the Banks’s Stadium.

Darron Gibson continues to work his way back to full fitness following a broken leg.

Salford have taken just one point from their last two matches, denting their hopes of reaching this season’s Sky Bet League Two play-offs.