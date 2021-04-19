Football reacts to European Super League plans – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Reaction to the European Super League continued.

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

Closed shop in the new Super Greed. Rich getting richer and forget the rest. Absolutely disgusting !!! — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) April 18, 2021

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021

This so called « Superleague » is anything but « Super ». This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community… (1/2) — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021

Football as we know it in this country is going to be smashed to pieces! These 6 clubs are a shambles and just proves this game is all about money to them! Void the league cup final Sunday!! Dock them all points and relegate them! No longer the working mans game!!!!! — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 19, 2021

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League – not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there…⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

Football is absolutely on one this morning 👀 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) April 19, 2021

The last time you won the league I won X Factor. You're more embarrassing than my career. Chancers. pic.twitter.com/t50sEiArLE — Steve Brookstein (@stevebrookstein) April 18, 2021

🔵⚽️ For the many who have asked, we can neither confirm or deny rumours linking us to the #ESL. A club spokesman said: “Let’s wait and see.” 😉🙃 — Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) April 19, 2021

No European super league for us.Nearest we get to Europe is Whitby on a Tuesday night and we wouldn’t have it any other way. #lovenonleague — Hyde United FC (@hydeunited) April 19, 2021

Official Beano Statement🔴 Bananaman has asked us to confirm joining the Avengers in a Comic 'Super' League has no a-peel to him. Bananaman said earlier today: "Football's gone bananas but Bananaman is going NOWHERE! I'm staying faithful to my exisiting bunch" #footysgonebananas https://t.co/1aVIye0ej0 — Beano (@BeanoOfficial) April 19, 2021

John McGinn found a solution.

Pro evolution names til the end of the season for them.Man Blue v Merseyside Red — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) April 18, 2021

Spartak Moscow offered a way out.

Dear AC Milan, Arsenal , Atlético, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham fans, If you need a new club to support, we're always here for you. Kind regards,FC Spartak Moscow. — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 18, 2021

Room for one more?

If Spurs can get in then we definitely have a chance… — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) April 18, 2021

A sly dig from Fulham?

Spot on, @joshmaja! 🪄 A sweet penalty against European Super League opposition.#FFC pic.twitter.com/qIm0jhXEe8 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 19, 2021

There were some fans of the concept though…

If the SL is played during the week and doesn’t interfere with domestic league schedules, what’s the issue? Serious question? Would like to understand please? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 19, 2021

In other news, Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho.

Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/n3MLECMdC1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 19, 2021

Mourinho sacked!! Be interesting to see who replaces him? Jurgen Klinsmann? — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) April 19, 2021

Surprised at the timing but not surprised at the decision from @SpursOfficial to part company with Mourinho. A talented squad chronically underachieving with an average style of play at best. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) April 19, 2021

Looks like Vladimir Coufal is not the most popular West Ham player in his household.

Happy 67th birthday to the first £1million footballer.

Happy Birthday to Blues legend, Trevor Francis! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/RBsDRdLWzC — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 19, 2021

The goalkeepers union had several birthdays to celebrate.

Happy birthday to our number 1! 🎈🎉 Send @Popey1992 your birthday wishes 👇 pic.twitter.com/w1JNcXkzCI — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 19, 2021

Best wishes to #lcfc First Team Coach and Goalkeeper Coach Mike Stowell on his birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/skhGTUTM82 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 19, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad reflected on his first game of the new county season.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard was on top of the world.

Karolina Pliskova was back at it.

Formula One

Lando Norris shared a special moment with his team after a podium in Imola.

This is why I do what I do. This is what it means to us pic.twitter.com/t2fuYCfrnG — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 19, 2021

Lewis Hamilton revealed his fitness tips.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was ready for the Premier League to resume.

Back in Milton Keynes and ready for block 2 of the Premier League. Will be great to be back on stage for the next 4 nights 💚👊🏻💚👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ym7eYpAYcs — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) April 19, 2021

MMA

