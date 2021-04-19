Football reacts to European Super League plans – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.
Football
Reaction to the European Super League continued.
John McGinn found a solution.
Spartak Moscow offered a way out.
Room for one more?
A sly dig from Fulham?
There were some fans of the concept though…
In other news, Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho.
Looks like Vladimir Coufal is not the most popular West Ham player in his household.
Happy 67th birthday to the first £1million footballer.
The goalkeepers union had several birthdays to celebrate.
Cricket
Stuart Broad reflected on his first game of the new county season.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard was on top of the world.
Karolina Pliskova was back at it.
Formula One
Lando Norris shared a special moment with his team after a podium in Imola.
Lewis Hamilton revealed his fitness tips.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen was ready for the Premier League to resume.
MMA
Conor McGregor sent out a warning.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe